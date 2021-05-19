STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Public apathy kills Covid patient who fell down stairs at home

It was, perhaps, mental agony rather than physical pain or the virus that killed 55-year-old Prakash, a Covid patient.

Published: 19th May 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 04:49 AM

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Police said the incident is purely accidental and ruled out any conspiracies. (Representational Photo)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was, perhaps, mental agony rather than physical pain or the virus that killed 55-year-old Prakash, a Covid patient. Agony over the apathy shown towards him by the literate society of Kerala when he needed it the most.Prakash of Ponnibhavan at Vattaplamoodu near Ariyoor in Varkala was under quarantine in his house like thousands of others who contracted Covid from unknown sources. 

On the morning of May 7, Prakash fell down the stairs in his house, when he stepped out of his room to fetch some drinking water. Hearing the sound, his wife and daughter, who were in the house at the time, woke up and saw Prakash writhing in pain, in a pool of blood.Around 3.30am, Ayiroor ASI S F Shirju received a phone call from the panchayat president seeking help to shift Prakash to the hospital. 

When the police team reached the house, it saw around 20 people, including Prakash’s relatives standing outside. Nobody was willing to enter the house of the Covid patient. Prakash’s wife and daughter kept seeking help.

“When we entered the house, we saw him lying in a pool of blood. He was conscious. We asked him what happened and he told us everything. He could not stand up. We called an ambulance and took him to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital as he had suffered a head injury,” said Shirju. By the time, two hours were lost, he said.

“Though Prakash spent around five days in the hospital fighting Covid blues and the injury, he could not make it. He breathed his last on May 12,” said Shirju.The police said there were two cars in Prakash’s house besides the vehicles of those who had reached there following the accident. There was also a medical professional in his house. 

“Shockingly, none of them, including his family members, helped him to even stand up. Had he been taken to the hospital soon after the accident, he could have been saved,” said a police officer. Shirju said the police did not register a case in the incident as there was no mystery behind his death. They also did not seek a postmortem report as Prakash had already told them what happened. “Police officials, who were only wearing a mask, took him to the ambulance on a stretcher. However, none of them tested positive,” said an officer.

