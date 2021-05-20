1,210 people staying in 17 relief camps in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 1,210 people are presently residing in relief camps opened as part of heavy rain and sea erosion. There are currently 17 camps in operation in the district.People have also started moving back to their homes. The camps opened at Government High School, Kalady, in Manacaud village, Community Hall at Karimadom, AJ Complex at Kadinamkulam village and Government UPS, Chakka, in Pettah village were closed on Tuesday.

Most of the relief camps are located in Thiruvananthapuram taluk. A total of 542 people from 147 families are living in nine camps here. Eight houses were completely destroyed and 85 partially destroyed due to rain in Thiruvananthapuram taluk.