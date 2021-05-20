Barricades to enforce lockdown pose hurdles for ambulances

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police barricades put up across roads to restrict people from going in or out of the byroads at odd hours during the triple lockdown in the capital district force the ambulance drivers to find alternative routes to transport patients. At a time when roads are supposed to be freed up for easy movement of ambulances, these barricades pose a big problem for the drivers.

Barricades remain chained to each other at many spots across the city and rural limits, with no policeman in sight to pull them aside when an ambulance comes that way. Many of the ambulance drivers have faced problems since the triple lockdown was declared. Apparently, they had to remove the barricades all by themselves because policemen would be missing at night. Since the second wave of Covid-19 started, there has been a rise in demand for ambulances with oxygen support. Most of the people being ferried in the ambulances are emergency patients.

The district administration’s order that ambulances taking Covid-19 patients must not blow the siren to avoid creating panic among the public has also become an issue for drivers as the police open the barricades only for ambulances coming with the siren blaring.

S Naveen Bose, a 108 ambulance driver and drivers’ union member, said they are forced to enter into arguments with police personnel at several places as the latter are reluctant to remove the barricades.

He said on some roads, the barricades are erected only at one end and the driver would enter the road from the other end. He will get stuck if he tries to get out through the closed end.

“At many places in the city, ambulances get stuck due to barricades when they enter a particular road to take a patient who is in an emergency situation. The oxygen saturation level of a patient could be below 82. If they block the roads at both ends, we could have diverted to alternative routes. We get stuck this way in both city and rural limits. In some places, there will be no policeman, especially at night. We have to then get down to untie the tight knot of the rope pulled across the road. A lot of precious time is wasted due to this,” he said.

N Sreejith, driver of a private hospital, said he had a bitter experience while taking a patient from Poovar when the ambulance reached Kanjiramkulam on Tuesday. “The road was blocked. There were no policemen though it was daytime. I had to remove the barricade and the patient and bystander in the ambulance had to wait. The government should give necessary directions to the police in this regard,” he said.

THREE MORE CENTRES FOR COVID TREATMENT

T’Puram: In the wake of the increasing number of Covid cases, three new domiciliary care centres (DCC) will be set up in the district, district collector Navjot Khosa has said. One DCC each in Chirayinkeezhu, Neyyattinkara and Thiruvananthapuram taluks has been taken over. These can accommodate up to 300 people. The required staff and facilities, including ambulances, would be set up at these places, she added.

DISTRICT RECORDS 3,600 COVID POSITIVE CASES

T’Puram: The district recorded 3,600 Covid positive cases on Wednesday. The test positivity rate is 24.5%. A total of 6,312 people who were under treatment have been cured. In all 24,024 people are currently being treated in the district. Among those diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday, 3,393 were infected through contact. As many as 5,290 people have been placed in quarantine.