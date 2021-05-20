STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call to get palliative care patients vaccinated

Amid the raging Covid second wave, there is a growing call to provide vaccination to the patients undergoing palliative care.

Published: 20th May 2021 06:16 AM

Health official displays a Covishield vaccine at BBMP head office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the raging Covid second wave, there is a growing call to provide vaccination to the patients undergoing palliative care. The Kerala chapter of the Indian Association of Palliative Care (IAPC) has been striving to ensure that Covid vaccine is made available to such patients. As part of it, the association had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking to initiate measures to inoculate patients under palliative care.

“We have not received any response from the Health Department. There are thousands of patients receiving palliative care in the state and yet, no effort has been taken to vaccinate them. Though they remain at home without any outside contacts, they are possibilities of them getting infected through care givers or those at home,” said Narayanan Puthukudy, secretary of IAPC, Kerala.

“We had requested the health department to provide vaccination to our volunteers as they interact with the patients. That request too was not considered,” he said.

The delay forced the Trivandrum Institute of Palliative Sciences (TIPS) to seek permission for operating its own vaccination centres to reach out to patients. “We have submitted a request to the government for starting vaccination from our end,” said M R Rajagopal, TIPS director.

