Close aide bats for Chennithala as Opposition's face in Assembly, gives letter to Congress top brass

Also, his role as the Opposition leader over the last five years had enabled him to have extensive contacts with the masses.

Published: 20th May 2021 06:20 AM

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | EPS)

By  Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s trusted lieutenant Sooranad Rajasekharan gave a memorandum to party central observer Mallikarjun Kharge who had come down to oversee the selection process of the Congress legislative party leader on Tuesday. The letter says Chennithala is the best person to lead the front against the Pinarayi Vijayan government in its second term and that only a “formidable” leader like him who has got “rich political experience” can steer the UDF in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

At the same time, both ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions are worried about which way the tables would turn when the Congress high command decides on the next CLP leader on Thursday. In the three-page memorandum, Rajasekharan highlighted Chennithala’s clout in the party due to his wide experience as the state Congress president for a decade. 

Also, his role as the Opposition leader over the last five years had enabled him to have extensive contacts with the masses. “While the three top leaders, Mullappally Ramachandran, Chennithala and Oommen Chandy, were campaigning across the state, I was entrusted with the task of heading the party’s election committee. I told the observers that the UDF had fought the polls jointly with the support of the central Congress leadership. Now both Chennithala and Oommen Chandy have decided to work together which would help revive the party and instill confidence among party workers,” Rajasekharan told TNIE.

Now, all eyes are on whether the central leadership will go for 64-year-old Chennithala or 56-year-old V D Satheesan, who was projected by some young MLAs to become the CLP leader. Meanwhile, the UDF allies including IUML have decided to abide by whatever the central Congress leadership decides. The League doesn’t interfere with the internal affairs of the Congress. The Congress high command knows what is best for the UDF. Whatever decision they take on the CLP leader, the League will stand by it, said two IUML MLAs.

