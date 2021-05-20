High hopes for capital Light metro

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the new government takes charge on Thursday, TNIE takes a look at the major upcoming infrastructure projects which are set to change the landscape of the capital. With three ministers from Thiruvananthapuram district in the cabinet, the capital’s mega infrastructure projects which are in the pipeline are likely to get a much-needed thrust in the next five years. Vizhinjam Containment Terminal Project and light metro are the two mega projects that to be accomplished in the second term of the LDF government.

The light metro is one of the mega infrastructure projects of the capital which has been pending for more than a decade now. During the previous term, the LDF government had granted administrative sanction for the proposed light metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL) has submitted the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) of both projects in February 2021 soon after getting the nod from the state government.

As per the estimates of the Public Works Department (PWD), phase I of the light metro proposed with the line stretching 21.8km from Pallipuram to Karamana would cost around Rs 4,673 crore. “The DPR has been submitted and we are awaiting a response from the Centre. The project is very much alive and preparatory works are already underway,” said an official.

The state government had also initiated efforts to explore the possibility of extending the light metro via Technopark. “The extension project is yet to be finalised. We will be proposing the diversion project only after getting the nod from the Centre for the DPR submitted by us,” said the official. The inclusion of Technopark in the light metro alignment is expected to benefit 50,000 IT employees and also increase the metro ridership.

Meanwhile, the Sreekariyam flyover project, which is part of the preparatory works of the upcoming light metro project, has gained steam with the state government allocating funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for land acquisition. It is learnt that the land acquisition procedures are in the final stages. The flyover project is expected to ease the traffic at Sreekariyam — one of the busiest corridors in the capital.

“Land acquisition procedures were fast progressing, but were temporarily suspended when the election code of conduct came into effect. We are hoping to kick off the construction work of the flyover in this financial year,” the official added. The district administration would be acquiring around 1.34 hectares of land to facilitate the work.

The light metro and Vizhinjam port projects are moving at a snail’s pace. While the DPR of the rail line awaits Centre’s approval, construction of the breakwater for the port terminal has been hampered by the non-availability of rocks.

Officials hope the LDF govt in its second term will be able to remove the roadblocks and get the projects up and running