Light at the end of the tunnel

For the past eight years, Thiruvananthapuram-based NGO Hold On Pain Ends (Hope) has been at the forefront of various philanthropic activities across the state.

Published: 20th May 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 06:45 PM

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the past eight years, Thiruvananthapuram-based NGO Hold On Pain Ends (Hope) has been at the forefront of various philanthropic activities across the state. To further reach out to the less fortunate people in the state, the organisation has launched Kindserv, a mobile application that helps people donate and receive essentials including medicines, food and clothes easily.

“Currently, Hope is actively assisting those in need in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andra Pradesh. We take care of food, clothes, blood donations, medicine, treatment aids, rescue and rehabilitation of the destitute.

We also take up women empowerment projects, educational initiatives, and work for the upliftment of the elderly. Since the pandemic has made reaching out to people challenging, we are hoping the digital platform will help,” says Mahesh Parameswaran Nair, an IT professional and founder of the organisation. 

Kindserv was developed by WeCreateLives, a software firm based in the capital city. Through the free application, one can get food, clothes and medicine, and  connect with blood banks. People willing to donate can do so too. 

COVID AND KINDNESS
After the pandemic broke out in March last year, Hope launched a ‘Back to Home’ programme to help people stranded in the lockdown get back home safely. The NGO helped around  300 people in the process. In April 2020, they gave away smartphones and laptops and set up internet connections in the rural and coastal areas. Nearly 1,000 children benefited from this initiative. They distributed food kits to poor families apart from donating toiletries and pulse oximeters to families troubled by Cyclone Tauktae in Valiyathura.

RIDE IN SOLIDARITY
Mahesh and his friend Nikhil Soman, a travel photographer and volunteer, recently embarked on a bike ride to raise voice for the homeless and hungry in the country. The duo aimed to feed at least 10,000 people during the journey. “Though we wanted to cover 10 states, we had to stop due to the lockdown. We were able to feed, rescue and rehabilitate around 600 people in the state,” said Mahesh.

