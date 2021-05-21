3,969 new Covid cases in Capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district reported 3,969 Covid cases on Thursday. The test positivity rate was 24.5 per cent. A total of 5,512 patients recovered. The district has 22,448 active cases. The new cases include 3,699 who were infected through contact, including nine health workers. As many as 5,906 people were put under in quarantine. In all, 92,426 persons are in quarantine. As many as 7,728 people who were in quarantine till Wednesday completed the quarantine period successfully.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Mamata Banerjee likely to contest from Bhabanipur constituency, sitting MLA vacates seat
UP to declare black fungus as notifiable disease
Cyclone Yaas: Centre asks states near eastern coastline to ramp up health infrastructure
TN Congress' veiled attack on DMK govt, flays 'political pressure' to get Rajiv case convicts released
India's gas output rises 23 per cent as Reliance Industries-BP fields start production