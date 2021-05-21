3,969 new Covid cases in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district reported 3,969 Covid cases on Thursday. The test positivity rate was 24.5 per cent. A total of 5,512 patients recovered. The district has 22,448 active cases. The new cases include 3,699 who were infected through contact, including nine health workers. As many as 5,906 people were put under in quarantine. In all, 92,426 persons are in quarantine. As many as 7,728 people who were in quarantine till Wednesday completed the quarantine period successfully.