Central Stadium pandal should not be dismantled: Congress leader

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Dr S S Lal has come up with a request before the newly sworn in LDF Government that the pandal set up at the Central Stadium for the swearing-in ceremony should not be dismantled. He maintained that if the 80,000 sq ft pandal had accommodated 500 guests for the swearing-in ceremony, it can also accommodate 5,000 people where the authorities can use it as a Covid vaccination centre.

Dr Lal, who was the Congress candidate in Kazhakoottam Assembly constituency, said that now there is no point cribbing about the pandal as its purpose has already been met. He informed that the pandal which is spacious and airy can be utilised as a Covid vaccination centre.

“As of now there are no sports events scheduled to take place at Central Stadium. The pandal constructed for the swearing-in ceremony should not be dismantled. We had seen how the aged people who had come down to Jimmy George Stadium to have the Covid vaccine administered, had a harrowing time. In fact, I feel that the rush there must have been instrumental in the spurt in Covid -19 cases”, said Dr Lal.