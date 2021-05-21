Farmers’ helpline flooded with crop loss-related calls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A farmers’ helpline, launched by the Kerala Agricultural University’s College of Agriculture (COA) Vellayani near here, has been receiving numerous calls from scores of farmers on large-scale crop loss due to unseasonal rains and issues relating to procurement of their produce.

Along with the routine queries on crop diseases, the farmers have also sought advice from agricultural scientists of COA on how to protect crops from damage. According to Santhosh Kumar T, Department of Agricultural Entomology, COA, the helpline was launched last week after the ‘Karshaka Santhwanam’ programme that renders technical advice to farmers in the field, was interrupted due to the lockdown.

While cultivators of tapioca are reeling under issues relating to water-logging, jackfruit farmers who called the helpline were finding no takers for their produce. The rain that lashed the state last week on account of Cyclone Tauktae has severely damaged large swathes of banana plantations. This is worrisome for the farmers as their hard work of nearly a year has come to nought.

“Besides banana cultivators, a large number of coconut farmers have been calling regarding complaints of large-scale infestation of Rhinoceros beetle. We have provided them tips on integrated management through mechanical as well as clinical methods,” said Reji Rani of COA. Vegetable crops have also suffered heavy losses in the unseasonal rains. Vegetable cultivators in hilly areas are also complaining of difficulties in harvesting the crop due to the ongoing lockdown.