Pregnant women cautioned amid rising Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the increase in Covid cases, the District Medical Officer (DMO) has cautioned pregnant women to be extra careful. They have been advised to wear double masks while at home and have been asked to avoid common spaces inside the house as much as possible. Pregnant women have also been asked not to venture out unnecessarily or to come in direct contact with people who have interactions with outside world.

In the event of any health issues, the nearest health worker should be informed and their instructions strictly followed. They have been advised to visit hospitals only during emergencies. In other instances, they can use e-Sanjeevani Tele Medicine. Only boiled water should be used for drinking and they have been advised to contact 1056/104/0471 2552056 for all health-related queries.