STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Residents pitch in to feed the less fortunate

The pandemic scare and triple lockdown have made life hard for everyone, especially the homeless and destitute.

Published: 21st May 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

The Confederation of Residents’ Associations members distributing food to destitute people and those in labour camps

By Shainu Mohan  
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pandemic scare and triple lockdown have made life hard for everyone, especially the homeless and destitute. Several residents associations in the state capital have come forward to provide food packets for the needy. The Confederation of Residents’ Associations (Confra) initiative that prepares extra food at homes and distributes it with the help of volunteers and local authorities is slowly gathering traction in the city. 

Bindu, a Kovalam resident, who regularly contributes food packets, said this is the least someone can do for the helpless members of society. “People are struggling to survive because of the pandemic. Sharing food is a noble gesture and we want more people to come forward and join this initiative. There are around 300 houses under our residents’ association. We contribute at least 30 food packets daily. We are planning to do more,” says Bindu R. Vinayachandran C, secretary of North Kovalam Residents Association, said they get calls from ward councillors and other voluntary organisations seeking help.

“Many residents are ready to help and there are some families that regularly contribute food packets.We have informed voluntary organisations and local bodies about the initiative too, so they can call us when there is a need,” says Vinayachandran.Panayarakunnu Residents Association is one of the few associations actively involved in distributing food packets. 

“We collect and distribute around 150 packets every day. Giving a starving person food at least once a day is a great thing and we want to do more,” says I Kripakaran, secretary of the association. However, lockdown restrictions have dealt a huge blow to these activities. “There are restrictions in entering few areas. Once the curbs are relaxed, we will do more,” Kripakaran. Confederation of Residents’ Association general secretary M Sashidharan Nair said the association is planning to implement the initiative statewide. 

“Local bodies opened community kitchens but had to shut them down after a few days. In comparison, our initiative is hassle-free and people will get quality homemade meals. Unlike community kitchen, there is no hassle of investment. We will be giving a letter to the Mayor and FRAT for guidelines to take this forward. We will be urging other residents associations across the state to follow our model,” said M Sashidharan Nair. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FREE FOOD
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp