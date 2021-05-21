Residents pitch in to feed the less fortunate

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pandemic scare and triple lockdown have made life hard for everyone, especially the homeless and destitute. Several residents associations in the state capital have come forward to provide food packets for the needy. The Confederation of Residents’ Associations (Confra) initiative that prepares extra food at homes and distributes it with the help of volunteers and local authorities is slowly gathering traction in the city.

Bindu, a Kovalam resident, who regularly contributes food packets, said this is the least someone can do for the helpless members of society. “People are struggling to survive because of the pandemic. Sharing food is a noble gesture and we want more people to come forward and join this initiative. There are around 300 houses under our residents’ association. We contribute at least 30 food packets daily. We are planning to do more,” says Bindu R. Vinayachandran C, secretary of North Kovalam Residents Association, said they get calls from ward councillors and other voluntary organisations seeking help.

“Many residents are ready to help and there are some families that regularly contribute food packets.We have informed voluntary organisations and local bodies about the initiative too, so they can call us when there is a need,” says Vinayachandran.Panayarakunnu Residents Association is one of the few associations actively involved in distributing food packets.

“We collect and distribute around 150 packets every day. Giving a starving person food at least once a day is a great thing and we want to do more,” says I Kripakaran, secretary of the association. However, lockdown restrictions have dealt a huge blow to these activities. “There are restrictions in entering few areas. Once the curbs are relaxed, we will do more,” Kripakaran. Confederation of Residents’ Association general secretary M Sashidharan Nair said the association is planning to implement the initiative statewide.

“Local bodies opened community kitchens but had to shut them down after a few days. In comparison, our initiative is hassle-free and people will get quality homemade meals. Unlike community kitchen, there is no hassle of investment. We will be giving a letter to the Mayor and FRAT for guidelines to take this forward. We will be urging other residents associations across the state to follow our model,” said M Sashidharan Nair.