Central stadium converted to Covid vaccine centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Central Stadium, the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of Pinarayi 2.0 government, has been converted into a vaccination centre to utilise the pandal erected for the function effectively. Up to 150 preferential employees of KSRTC were given Covid vaccine at the Central Stadium on Friday.

It should be recalled that Congress leader Dr S S Lal had urged the LDF Government not to dismantle the pandal and to use it as a vaccination centre.

The 80, 000-sqft pandal will be utilised for giving vaccination for a week. The authorities have demanded that the heads of the institutions/employer who have been given preference to get the vaccine should registerintheCoWIN website, https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/.

On Thursday, Dr Lal, who was the Congress candidate from Kazhakoottam constituency, had said if the pandal could accommodate 500 guests for the swearing-in ceremony, it could also accommodate 5,000 people if converted into a vaccination centre.

