Waste collection suffers in Thiruvananthapuram

Steni Simon

Express News Service

The green task force or Haritha Karma Sena present in the local bodies has been playing an important role in waste management in Thiruvananthapuram. In 73 grama panchayats in the district, 2,318 Haritha Karma Sena members are involved in door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste. However, with the triple lockdown and most of the members of Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) being engaged in Covid-related activities, collection of waste from the households has hit a roadblock.

According to the data with the Haritha Keralam Mission, in January alone this year, about 33 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste from the district was collected and handed over to the Clean Kerala Company run by the government. “During the months of March and April, we had decided to conduct a waste collection drive in about 39 local bodies. However, due to the lockdown, we could manage to collect only over 20 tonnes from only 36 local bodies which was handed over to Clean Kerala Company,” said Humayoon D, district coordinator, Haritha Keralam Mission.

“Due to the triple lockdown imposed in the district and the Covid-19 fear, the HKS members have been unable to carry out the door-to-door collection. However, since collection was possible to some extent in the months of March and April, less quantity of waste is remaining at various material collection facilities and resource recovery facilities in the district. This needs to be treated,” said Humayoon.

While some residents have been handing over the waste to the HKS members without fail, others are hesitant to approach them due to the Covid-19 scare. “The HKS members have been collecting the waste as per the request. Though the collected waste has been kept at various mini-resource recovery facilities, it couldn’t be moved to the material collection facilities due to the lockdown restrictions. People are also scared due to the looming threat of the disease and often instruct our members to collect it later which is leading to piling up of waste in many households,” said Lilly B, resource person, Haritha Keralam Mission, Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat.

Officials also highlighted that the green warriors are also scared to collect waste from the houses since the number of Covid cases has increased in many panchayats. “Though the members of the green task force have been considered as frontline workers, more than 30 per cent of them are yet to be vaccinated. Since chances of contracting the infection is more, many members have stopped going for door-to-door collection. If the triple lockdown continues, we are planning to focus on waste collection in micro-containment zones and have also asked the higher authorities to ensure safety equipment for HKS members so that they can carry out their duties without fear,” said the HKM official.

Preparation of a waste collection calendar is also in the plans, he added.

HKS MEMBERS FACE FINANCIAL CRISIS

As the salary for the HKS members is paid from the user fee collected by the local bodies from households and commercial establishments, the payment of monthly salary to the members was largely hit due to the lockdown last year. Though the payments resumed, once again the members have been left in the lurch with the collection getting affected due to the lockdown. “Waste is collected on a weekly or monthly basis from the households and establishments. We earn a maximum of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 depending on the user fee collected. However, as the waste collection has reduced due to several reasons, including the lockdown, we have been able to earn only a meagre salary,” said an HKS member. Meanwhile, the mission officials said efforts are being made to help the HKS members facing the financial crunch.