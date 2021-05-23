STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Division of allied depts among two ministers raises integration concerns

Portfolio of social justice was taken off health min considering Covid situation, say sources

Published: 23rd May 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala's new health minister Veena George

Kerala's new health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two closely-linked government departments — Social Justice and Women & Child Development — have been divided among two ministers in the second LDF government. While Health Minister Veena George will handle the recently-formed Women and Child Development portfolio, Social Justice Department will come under Higher Education Minister R Bindu. 

In the previous LDF government, the two departments were under Health Minister K K Shailaja. According to CPM sources, the portfolio of Social Justice was taken off the shoulders of the Health Minister as her hands would be full due to the ongoing fight against Covid. Another section is of the view that the division was warranted to allocate an additional portfolio to Bindu who only has one major portfolio — Higher Education— in her share.  

While Women and Child Development Department with over 70,000 personnel implements projects worth a little over Rs 1,000 crore every year, the projects implemented by the Social Justice Department, with around 1,000 staff, comes up to just around Rs 55 crore. 

“Social Justice department lacks grassroots-level personnel unlike WCD department which has a strong network of anganwadis across the state. Since the two departments were functioning under the same minister and a common government secretary, a lot of integration among the two departments was possible,” said a top government source. With the allied portfolios going to two ministers and possibly under two secretaries, there are concerns that easy integration that cuts through red tape, would be affected.

“We have already put forward a proposal before the government to address the shortage of manpower in the department,” said a senior official of the Social Justice Department. 

Former bureaucrats are of the view that such portfolio divisions, most of them unreasonable, are carried out mostly to address the pulls and pressures within the cabinet. In the previous UDF government, the crucial LSG portfolio was divided into Urban Affairs and Panchayat and handled by two ministers, but it was integrated when the LDF came to power. 

“It is true that better integration can be ensured if closely-allied departments are handled by one minister. But these are issues we have been seeing with every government. A common secretary for allied departments can easily address most of these issues,” said former chief secretary Paul Antony.

SEPARATION PANGS 
Social Justice, Women & Child Development divided among two ministers 
Health Minister Veena George will handle Women and Child Development portfolio. Social Justice Department will come under Higher Edu Minister R Bindu. 
The two closely-allied departments had seen close integration under one minister 
WCD department was formed during the stint of the previous LDF govt 
Lack of integration likely since the departments will be handled by two ministers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp