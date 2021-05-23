Division of allied depts among two ministers raises integration concerns

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two closely-linked government departments — Social Justice and Women & Child Development — have been divided among two ministers in the second LDF government. While Health Minister Veena George will handle the recently-formed Women and Child Development portfolio, Social Justice Department will come under Higher Education Minister R Bindu.

In the previous LDF government, the two departments were under Health Minister K K Shailaja. According to CPM sources, the portfolio of Social Justice was taken off the shoulders of the Health Minister as her hands would be full due to the ongoing fight against Covid. Another section is of the view that the division was warranted to allocate an additional portfolio to Bindu who only has one major portfolio — Higher Education— in her share.

While Women and Child Development Department with over 70,000 personnel implements projects worth a little over Rs 1,000 crore every year, the projects implemented by the Social Justice Department, with around 1,000 staff, comes up to just around Rs 55 crore.

“Social Justice department lacks grassroots-level personnel unlike WCD department which has a strong network of anganwadis across the state. Since the two departments were functioning under the same minister and a common government secretary, a lot of integration among the two departments was possible,” said a top government source. With the allied portfolios going to two ministers and possibly under two secretaries, there are concerns that easy integration that cuts through red tape, would be affected.

“We have already put forward a proposal before the government to address the shortage of manpower in the department,” said a senior official of the Social Justice Department.

Former bureaucrats are of the view that such portfolio divisions, most of them unreasonable, are carried out mostly to address the pulls and pressures within the cabinet. In the previous UDF government, the crucial LSG portfolio was divided into Urban Affairs and Panchayat and handled by two ministers, but it was integrated when the LDF came to power.

“It is true that better integration can be ensured if closely-allied departments are handled by one minister. But these are issues we have been seeing with every government. A common secretary for allied departments can easily address most of these issues,” said former chief secretary Paul Antony.

SEPARATION PANGS

Social Justice, Women & Child Development divided among two ministers

Health Minister Veena George will handle Women and Child Development portfolio. Social Justice Department will come under Higher Edu Minister R Bindu.

The two closely-allied departments had seen close integration under one minister

WCD department was formed during the stint of the previous LDF govt

Lack of integration likely since the departments will be handled by two ministers