Give priority to vaccinate bank staff: Union 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The United Forum of Bank Unions has urged the state government to include bank employees in the priority vaccination list. “The state department of health and family welfare has notified categories of frontline workers identified for prioritisation of free vaccination in the age group of 18-44 years. Unfortunately, bank employees are not included in it.

This has demoralised bank employees and officers who are continuously working even during the lockdown braving risk of infections,” UFBU convenor C D Josson’s stated in a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The UFBU pointed out that the state government’s exclusion of bank employees was contrary to the union government’s direction on vaccination. The Union Ministry of Finance, in its letter dated April 22, 2021, to chief secretaries had advised states to consider putting in place a special dispensation in states and union territories to enable bank staff avail of vaccination easily and on a priority basis.

