Majority communalism more intense in Kerala: Excise Minister MV Govindan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Majority communalism is far more intense in the state and the Congress has always taken a soft Hindutva stand, Minister for Local Self-Government and Excise MV Govindan said here on Saturday.

The minister told reporters here that the Congress workers of today are tomorrow’s promises for the BJP and the RSS. According to him, the government will think about online sale of foreign liquor. However, the excise minister made it clear that there is no change in the government policy to reduce the availability of liquor.

On the appointment of personal staff of CPM ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet, Govindan said that talks are under way between the party and the ministers concerned in this regard. Regarding the controversy over the minority affairs portfolio, which was taken over by the chief minister, he said, “The CM is holding the portfolio to ensure inclusiveness of minority communities. Those who have concerns should voice them.”