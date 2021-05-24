STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petrol bomb attack: Kerala govt told to give compensation, job for victim’s family

commissioner SH Panchapakesan also urged the government to give one member of the victim’s family a job in government service or with public sector entities.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state commissioner for persons with disabilities has urged the state government to provide an immediate relief of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Varghese -- a differently-abled person - who died after a neighbour attacked him with a petrol bomb. 

The commissioner, S H Panchapakesan, also demanded strict action against the accused, Sebastian. He had turned against Varghese as the latter was selling coffins in the district.

Panchapakesan has issued a slew of recommendations to the government as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, to ensure justice for the deceased person. On Saturday, the Marayumuttom police charged the accused, who is in judicial custody, under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. 

However, the commissioner demanded the probe be entrusted to an officer not less than the rank of DySP, to investigate the conspiracy angle in the case as the relatives of Varghese alleged that Sebastian’s wife and son were involved. In addition, an experienced public prosecutor should take up the case to ensure maximum punishment, thereby ensuring justice for Varghese, the commissioner recommended.

Panchapakesan also urged the government to give one member of the victim’s family a job in government service or with public sector entities.

Varghese, a resident of Aruviyodu, was attacked by the 50-year-old Sebastian at Kunnathukal on May 12. Having suffered 90 per cent burns, he died at the medical college hospital early on Saturday. The accused was arrested on the same day.

Sebastian had obstructed the sale of coffin by Varghese as the shop was close to his house. Sebastian had reportedly lodged a complaint with the panchayat authorities seeking to close the shop. But, since there was no merit in his complaint, they did not take action.

​Varghese was attacked while he was sitting inside his shop. Sebastian allegedly threw the Molotov cocktail from his house injuring the victim. Since Varghese could not run due to his infirmities, he suffered burns and was admitted to the medical college hospital.

