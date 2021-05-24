Woman files plaint against Kerala BJP leader

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thumba police have started a probe into the complaint filed by a woman leader of the BJP’s Minority Morcha that a BJP leader had verbally abused her over phone.

The complaint was filed by Thankachy Earnest with Cyber City Assistant Commissioner Shainu Thomas on Saturday.

Shainu said the allegation was that a male BJP leader had verbally abused the woman over phone.

Sources said Thankachy had contacted a local BJP leader Balu and asked him why she was not intimated about the visit of Union Minister V Muraleedharan to the coastal areas on May 19.

​The BJP leader abused her and also threatened to attack her house, she said.



