11 govt health clinics get national recognition for quality

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two health centres in the capital are among the 11 hospitals in the state selected for the coveted National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) recognition by the central government. The urban primary health centre at Vattiyoorkavu is among those institutions that won the NQAS in the urban PHS category.

Health centres at Athanikkal in Malappuram, Moodadi in Kozhikode, Elampalloor in Kollam, Panoor in Kannur, Gosaikunnu in Thrissur, New Mahe in Kannur, Porkalengad in Thrissur, Mundakkal in Kollam, Purameri in Kozhikode and Udumbanchola in Idukki have also won the national certification in recognition to the high standards of quality maintained by these institutions. Kerala won the highest number of NQAS in the Urban PHS category, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.