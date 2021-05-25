Minister Govindan visits Covid control room

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local self-government minister MV Govindan visited the Covid-19 control room functioning at the Corporation office on Monday. He interacted with the mayor, secretary and standing committee chairpersons and reviewed the functioning of the control room and medical team. The minister congratulated Gireesh Kumar, the clerk in mayor’s office, who has promised to donate `1,000 from his salary every month to the chief minister’s distress relief fund (CMDRF).