No action against people seeking aid for Covid patients via social media: Behera

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police will not take action against those who seek help through online platforms for supporting Covid patients. State police chief Loknath Behera said instruction has been given to the officers not to take legal action against people seeking oxygen, medicine or hospital beds via social media. Such people should be not arrested, he said. This decision was taken on the basis of a Supreme Court directive which barred legal action against those who share requirements of Covid patients on various online platforms, Behera said.