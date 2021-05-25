Probe BJP links with quotation gangs: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the new revelations in the hawala money case involving BJP leaders, CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan has demanded a probe into the saffron party’s link with quotation gangs. The details in the case point to the unholy nexus between BJP leaders and the quotation mafia. The new revelations show that the investigation will lead to top BJP leaders. “During the elections, the BJP had indulged in widespread use of hawala money. What has come out is just tip of the iceberg. . The Election Commission should take proper action in the issue,” said Vijayaraghavan.