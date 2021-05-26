Fisherman injured

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fisherman was injured after three fishing boats were battered by big waves near Vizhinjam harbour on Tuesday night. The boats that ventured in to the sea from Poonthura had to be docked at Vizhinjam due to inclement weather. The mishap occurred when the boats were approaching the harbour. One of the boats was totally damaged and the fisherman fell into the sea. However, he was rescued by nearby fishermen.