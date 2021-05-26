Mayor Arya Rajendran mourns Vettucaud councillor Sabu’s death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation on Tuesday held a meeting to mourn the death of Vettucaud councillor Sabu Jose. Mayor Arya Rajendran delivered the condolence message. Sabu Jose died at the Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday where he was under treatment for post-Covid pneumonia.

The mayor recalled that Sabu Jose had participated in the Covid prevention and control activities without considering his ill health. He was also active in theatre and had participated in several amaetur and professional dramas.

He had served as secretary of Thiruvananthapuram Social Service Society, Kochuveli parish secretary, vice-president of the St Joseph’s Library and secretary of the St Joseph’s Club.