Migrant worker from West Bengal injured in wall collapse in Thiruvananthapuram 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A migrant worker was injured after he got trapped in the debris when a wall collapsed on him following heavy rain, at Kannamoola in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday morning.

Identified as Charlie, the West Bengal native was sleeping inside a shop when the incident occurred around 8.30 am.

Luckily, he escaped with minor injuries.

A unit of fire force rushed to the spot and shifted him to the medical college hospital.

According to fire force, his condition is stable. He is an employee of VS catering services.