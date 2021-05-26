STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Valuation of Plus II exam papers from June 1 draws flak

They also raised apprehension that many teachers cannot come to the valuation centres due to the present situation.

Published: 26th May 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Vidyanikethan coming out after the Plus-II Sociology examination at SRV Government HSS on Thursday

Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the worsening situation of the second wave of the pandemic, the state government’s decision to conduct the valuation of higher secondary and vocational higher secondary school examinations from June 1 has drawn flak. A section of higher secondary school teachers has urged the government to postpone the valuation until the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of Covid-19 goes below 10 percent. According to the teachers, many teachers have either contracted the virus or in home quarantine.

They also raised apprehension that many teachers cannot come to the valuation centres due to the present situation. Though the government announced teachers assigned for valuation as frontline warriors so as to ensure vaccination soon, the teachers need to have to go for valuation after getting only a single dose. The second dose can be done only after 12 weeks as per the new guidelines of the health department. 

The Federation of Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Associations will call on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and General Education Minister V Sivankutty seeking the postponement of the valuation process.  
Earlier, the valuation of HSE and VHSE examinations was scheduled from May 5. Later, the government had postponed due to the lockdown and rising  Covid cases. Last week, the Chief Minister announced that the valuation would be held from June 1 to 19 for HSE and VHSE examinations,  while that  for SSLC from June 7 to 25. 

“The teachers are not in a position to go for valuation at the moment as the present situation is  alarming. Over 100 teachers who have been assigned valuation duty are either in quarantine or under treatment for Covid-19. So it is not sensible to conduct the valuation from June 1. The vaccination will also not serve the purpose as they could get a single shot only when they go for vaccination. It is applicable for SSLC valuation too which is scheduled to begin from June 7. The federation will file a memorandum  urging the government to allow valuation till the TPR reaches below 10 per cent,” said O Shoukathali, general secretary, Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union (KHSTU). 

However, S S Vivekanandan, Joint Director (examinations), DHSE has made it clear that the valuation cannot be postponed and will be held as per the revised schedule. “The teachers who are in quarantine and are infected need not come. The government will conduct the valuation with limited number of resources and by adhering to Covid protocol. The government is planning to publish the results as soon as possible to reduce stress on students and parents,” he said. 

Vaccination of teachers begins 
The vaccine shots for school teachers who have valuation duty began on Monday. The first phase of vaccination for teachers began in Ernakulam.It is being extended based on the registration of the teachers on the portal. As part of it, commissioner of examinations has appointed respective district education officers for SSLC and respective regional deputy directors and additional directors for HSE and VHSE to ensure their vaccine registration on the webportal covid19.kerala.gov.in 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp