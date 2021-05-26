Valuation of Plus II exam papers from June 1 draws flak

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the worsening situation of the second wave of the pandemic, the state government’s decision to conduct the valuation of higher secondary and vocational higher secondary school examinations from June 1 has drawn flak. A section of higher secondary school teachers has urged the government to postpone the valuation until the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of Covid-19 goes below 10 percent. According to the teachers, many teachers have either contracted the virus or in home quarantine.

They also raised apprehension that many teachers cannot come to the valuation centres due to the present situation. Though the government announced teachers assigned for valuation as frontline warriors so as to ensure vaccination soon, the teachers need to have to go for valuation after getting only a single dose. The second dose can be done only after 12 weeks as per the new guidelines of the health department.

The Federation of Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Associations will call on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and General Education Minister V Sivankutty seeking the postponement of the valuation process.

Earlier, the valuation of HSE and VHSE examinations was scheduled from May 5. Later, the government had postponed due to the lockdown and rising Covid cases. Last week, the Chief Minister announced that the valuation would be held from June 1 to 19 for HSE and VHSE examinations, while that for SSLC from June 7 to 25.

“The teachers are not in a position to go for valuation at the moment as the present situation is alarming. Over 100 teachers who have been assigned valuation duty are either in quarantine or under treatment for Covid-19. So it is not sensible to conduct the valuation from June 1. The vaccination will also not serve the purpose as they could get a single shot only when they go for vaccination. It is applicable for SSLC valuation too which is scheduled to begin from June 7. The federation will file a memorandum urging the government to allow valuation till the TPR reaches below 10 per cent,” said O Shoukathali, general secretary, Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union (KHSTU).

However, S S Vivekanandan, Joint Director (examinations), DHSE has made it clear that the valuation cannot be postponed and will be held as per the revised schedule. “The teachers who are in quarantine and are infected need not come. The government will conduct the valuation with limited number of resources and by adhering to Covid protocol. The government is planning to publish the results as soon as possible to reduce stress on students and parents,” he said.

Vaccination of teachers begins

The vaccine shots for school teachers who have valuation duty began on Monday. The first phase of vaccination for teachers began in Ernakulam.It is being extended based on the registration of the teachers on the portal. As part of it, commissioner of examinations has appointed respective district education officers for SSLC and respective regional deputy directors and additional directors for HSE and VHSE to ensure their vaccine registration on the webportal covid19.kerala.gov.in