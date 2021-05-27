Capital bears brunt of ‘Yaas’ effect

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain accompanied by gusty wind and high tide continued to wreak havoc in the district, following deep low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal region due to ‘Cyclone Yaas’. Coastal areas and farmlands bore the brunt of adverse weather on Wednesday. One fisherman died and two went missing after a fishing boat capsized off Vizhinjam.

A 59-year-old man was electrocuted when he tried to lift a coconut palm that fell across an electric line using a steel rod at Vakkom. The deceased, Rajan, is a resident of Akathumuri. A migrant worker suffered injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed on a shop at Kannammoola following heavy rain around 8 30 am.

West Bengal native Charlie Mandal who had a close shave was immediately shifted to the Medical College Hospital by Fire and Rescue Services. According to the Fire Force, his condition is stable. In the hilly region of Vithura a major portion, including the girder, of an under construction bridge was washed away in the strong current of Kallar river that overflowed due to torrential rain. Low-lying areas in the city, including Kallattumukku and Kamaleswaram areas, were submerged and several trees uprooted in the downpour.

A banyan tree situated at Karyavattom- Arasumoodu stretch fell on the road disrupting traffic and damaging nearby buildings. Education Minister V Sivankutty visited the affected areas and took stock of the situation. The overflowing Thettiyar submerged areas in and around the labour camps at Akkulam. High tides destroyed several houses partially at the coastal areas in the last two days.

As many as nine houses, near Shankhumukham alone, have been partially damaged and several coastal roads washed away in the past two days. In addition, there were frequent power outages at many parts in the district.

A major portion of a house that collapsed at Vettucaud in Thiruvananthapuram in the sea attack following the low pressure that formed due to Cyclone Yaas

IMD issues warning

India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for fishermen not to venture into the sea till May 27 as it forecast strong wind travelling at a speed to 40 to 50 kilometre per hour to hit Kerala coast.

Farmlands destroyed

Several farmlands at Vellayani near the city and the lands in Neyyattinkara taluk have been damaged due to flood and wind. At Chenkal and Vellarada, banana and vegetable orchards and paddy fields were destroyed in wind and heavy rain. Last week, considerable damage was reported in the same farmlands following the low pressure due to Cyclone Tauktae.

Dam shutters raised

Three shutters of Aruvikkara dam have been raised to 100 centimetres each. The residents living on the banks of Karamana river have been cautioned by the district administration.

CONTROL ROOMS TO BE OPENED

Special control rooms will be opened in the district in view of the pre-monsoon arrangements. The control rooms that will functin round the clock will address the issues including flooding, rescue operations and relief camps. The decision was taken following a meeting convened by three ministers in the capital V Sivankutty, G R Anil and Antony Raju to discuss the pre-monsoon activities. Special officers will be appointed in the control room to coordinate the activities. The local self governments, fire and rescue services, disaster management authority will work hand in hand to ensure timely dispensation of compensation to the affected persons.

RIYAS VISITS POZHIYOOR

PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas visited the places at Pozhiyoor where the houses and roads were partially or fully destroyed in the sea attack last week. Neyyattinkara MLA K Ansalan accompanied him. The minister also reviewed the repairing works of damaged roads in the Pozhiyoor-Kollamcode stretch. Meanwhile, the district administration has issued warning to people living on the banks of Neyyar and Karamana rivers in the wake of lifting the shutters of Aruvikkara dam