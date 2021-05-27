E-Sanjeevani services expanded in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has included the service of more speciality doctors for its tele-medicine facility called E-Sanjeevani. The doctors treating respiratory problems, skin problems, palliative care, problems with ear-nose-throat and dental problems would be available everyday from 9 am to 1 pm.

OP for eye and blood disorders would be available from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 1 pm. The OP for bone issues would be on Sunday and Friday, from 9 am to 1 pm. The OP for heart problems would be on Friday from 9 am to 1 pm while the OP for muscles and joints’ problem (Polymyalgia rheumatica) would be on Tuesday and Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm. An OP for diseases affecting children by Kozhikode Medical College would be held from Monday to Saturday between 9 am to 1 pm. People who approach hospital for follow-up treatment can also utilise the facility, said Health Minister Veena George.

According to the health department, as many as 2,000 people were found to be using the service in a day. So far 1.5 lakh people have utilised the tele-medicine facility. Public can access the website https://esanjeevaniopd.in or download the mobile application from Google Play Store to consult doctors via video conferencing. The prescription can be downloaded after consultation, said a statement. The DISHA helplines are: 1056, 0471 2552056.