Satheesan writes to PM Modi on NRI issue

Opposition leader V D Satheesan has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to address the problems faced by Gulf-bound NRIs from Kerala.

Published: 27th May 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

MLA and KPCC vice-president VD Satheesan

MLA and KPCC vice-president VD Satheesan.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader VD Satheesan has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to address the problems faced by Gulf-bound NRIs from Kerala. He urged the Prime Minister’s intervention to enable the administration of the second dose of Covishield to NRIs with the minimum gap of four weeks or to request the Gulf countries to accept the Covaxin certificate.

Satheesan pointed out that as per the guidelines of the central government, the second dose of Covishield will be administered only after the minimum gap of 12 weeks and the vaccine certificate can be downloaded only after that. He said this has affected the return of NRIs to rejoin duty on time. Satheesan said though it takes only four weeks for the second dose of Covaxin to be administered, its certificate is not accepted in the Gulf countries.

