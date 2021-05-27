School market stares at closure

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shops that used to come alive with parents and children thronging them for bags, umbrellas and all sorts of school merchandise ahead of the new academic year remain closed these days. Traders who ordered new goods expecting chances to make up for the losses suffered last year do not see any prospects this year too. Many of them plan to shut shop soon

Cartoon-printed lightweight bags, brown book covers, colourful name slips, water-spraying umbrellas, pencil boxes adorned with LED lights and also raincoats with quirky designs were mesmerising items that used to draw children to start their new academic year after having a long summer vacation in the past years.

The new academic year used to be a festival season for the merchants, but the school market has been facing closure since the last academic year due to the pandemic spread resulting in the closure of schools.As the uncertainty on the reopening of educational institutions continues, the school market merchants say they are on the way to a complete shutdown. Like every sector, the traders were also hit by the Covid as they faced fewer takers for their materials like umbrellas, school shoes and stationery items.

Hussain Kunnukara, state treasurer of Kerala Retail Footwear Association, says the present lockdown resulting in the closure of all such shops has caused a heavy loss compared to last year. “I own a shop in Ernakulam which sells footwear and bags for the past 20 years. When the first lockdown was declared, people still bought these items from us thinking that schools minght open after a few months. But this year, we haven’t seen a single parent who comes to purchase bags or shoes for their kids as almost all are now uncertain about the reopening of schools.

By August last year, there were signs of recovery from Covid and schools and colleges announced offline examinations, which gave us traders the hope that we could expect a school market in the 2020-21 academic year. Hence, many of us had ordered new goods along with the existing stocks but it all went in vain as the Covid second wave hit our state more intensely than last year,” says Hussain.

He said they have no idea on how to pay back the gold loans taken from banks and private financiers from whom they sourced money to procure new goods for the school market. “Expecting a demand by our customers for a variety of school items from March, we booked goods last year itself. For last year, I had ordered school-related goods worth Rs 5 lakh which still haven’t been sold out due to lack of customers. The kids’ umbrellas from various makers like Poppy and Johns worth Rs 2 lakh mainly procured foreseeing the school market this year are still stocked in the shop. Also, around 1,000 bags imported from Bengaluru are also on the list of no takers,” added Hussain, sharing the plight of many traders like him.

As the lockdown continues, S S Manoj, state secretary, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, has come up with a suggestion to allow such traders to open their shops adhering to Covid protocol. “The goods like footwear, umbrellas and bags are made available in these shops from February end. Many of us have not unpacked our stocks.

We have sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting the government to provide some exemptions to dealers and shops to open their shops and sell other products too. The goods stocked inside the shops will be lost if not dusted and dried, which will double our losses. Also, stationery and book shops will have customers in the coming days as the online classes are about to start. Such shops should be given permission to open by adhering to the protocol,” says Manoj.

TEXTILE INDUSTRY MISSES UNIFORM ORDERS

Like bags and shoes, uniform materials were also in high demand in the school reopening time. As the schools have switched to online classes, there is no demand for clothes to stitch uniforms. Johnson T P, who owns a popular textile shop in Pazhavangadi, says he had to cancel bulk orders from schools this year due to the lockdown.

“We had six usual customers, including state and CBSE schools which used to give us bulk orders every academic year. But the pandemic has forced them to cancel the orders. We feel it is not right to complain about our losses as the state is fighting a deadly disease. We had 70 salespersons in total but due to the pandemic, we have reduced the number to five,” he said.