Tel-Med: Free service for non-critical Covid patients

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A free telemedicine service has been introduced for non-critical Covid patients and those suffering from post-Covid problems. The free virtual patient care service titled ‘Tel-Med’ service has been launched by city-based organisation Amuseum Art Sciences. The platform offers services by Malayali doctors, nurses and other health professionals who are working abroad. The service is available round-the-clock on 8589061461 and 9995036666. Tel-Med allows patients to make an appointment in advance and talk directly with health professionals via videoconferencing or telephone.

All queries that people in home quarantine or those who have contracted the disease and undergoing treatment at home may have -- such as the kind of medicines to be taken, timing of hospital visits, the warning signs and the precautions to be followed if one is on medication for other conditions -- will be answered by the team of health professionals.

The service can also be used by those who suffer from mental stress. However,the health professionals have made it clear that if people were to experience health issues such as low oxygen level, shortness of breath, convulsions, excessive fatigue, vomiting of blood, increased heart rate and loss of consciousness, they should approach the hospital and not wait for for telemedicine services.

The Tel-Med service has been set up in collaboration with the Kerala Social Security Mission(KSSM), overseas Malayali organisation Yukma, UNF, Unarv, Caring Hand and the World Malayalee Council, to provide medical care at homes to those who do not have serious health problems in the wake of the increasing number of patients in hospitals.