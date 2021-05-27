Thiruvananthapuram man runs free ambulance service for Covid patients

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the hospitalisation requirement of Covid patients increasing day by day, there has been a dearth of ambulances for shifting patients to hospitals. To tackle this, Shajahan S, a travel agency operator from Balaramapuram, converted his mini tourist bus into an ambulance to help ferry the Covid patients. Now, after realising the growing need for ambulances, Shajahan has again converted one of his taxi cars into a mini ambulance.

It has been more than 20 years since Shajahan started the travel agency, Taj Mahal Tours and Travels, in Balaramapuram. Like other tour operators, Shajahan too had to keep his vehicles off the road due to the Covid restrictions.

As restrictions eased, he began ferrying people. “As safety screens were made mandatory, I had installed transparent screens in my vehicles and was able to ferry hundreds of people to hospitals, airports, bus stands and after every ride, I used to sanitise the vehicle. Since there is a dearth of ambulances in shifting patients to hospitals, I thought of converting my taxi into a mini ambulance for the purpose,” shares Shajahan. By converting two of his tourist vehicles into mini ambulances, Shajahan has been able to ferry more than 70 Covid patients to the hospitals that too, free of cost.

For those in need

The ambulance service is available in all parts of the district. Shajahan says, “One of my mini tourist buses was converted into an ambulance recently. I had modified the 17-seater bus and equipped it with facilities such as an oxygen cylinder and stretcher. This time too, I have modified an ‘Innova model’ taxi and equipped it with the facilities of an ambulance.” Modifying both the vehicles cost Shajahan about R 40,000.“The drivers are very supportive and we don’t demand any rental from those people availing the service. Anybody capable of paying the charges can do so. I have been bearing the fuel charges as well as wages of drivers,” shares Shajahan, who is also the state president of the Karunya Drivers Helpline.

A call away

Shajahan owns seven tourist vehicles and says if the need arises, he will also convert the remaining ones into ambulances. To avail of the free ambulance service, contact - 9497163554, 9746040002.