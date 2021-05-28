STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modification of staff restroom in Cliff House kicks up a row

Published: 28th May 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 05:19 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The public works department decision to accord administrative sanction for works to the tune of Rs98 lakh for the modification of restroom meant for security and housekeeping staff at the Chief Minister’s official Cliff House  residence has kicked up a controversy. 

A section of the social media has criticised the spending of public funds without stricter scrutiny, at a time when the state is in a financial crisis that has been further aggravated by the pandemic situation. According to an order issued by the PWD secretary, the modification of restroom meant for security guards, drivers and housekeeping staff at a cost of Rs 98 lakh will be subject to completion of procedures such as technical sanction by PWD Buildings wing. ULCCS, a government-accredited agency, has been nominated for executing the work.

The estimate, prepared by ULCCS, was submitted to the works department by the tourism department since the latter did not have separate heads of account or allotment for maintenance of residential bungalow.   A senior works department official defended the order on the ground that detailed estimates are not sought when administrative sanction is issued for works. “The estimates will be thoroughly vetted by the PWD Buidings wing using its price software and only after ensuring that they meet the set parameters will technical sanction be granted,” the official said. 

Meanwhile, an ULCCS official told TNIE that the work should not be trivialised as construction of a few toilets, as is being circulated on social media. “Most of the dilapidated portions of the existing building will be demolished and an area measuring 2,335.57 sq ft will be fully reconstructed. The work will also include construction of servant quarters in the complex,” the official said.

According to a source in the Chief Minister’s Office(CMO), the work was recommended to ensure that security and housekeeping staff in Cliff House are provided modern, hygienic restroom and lodging facilities while on duty.

