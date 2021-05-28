STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Shailaja’s exit gets an ideological interpretation

The detailed explanation by SRP in the party organ was to clarify the position of CPM about the exclusion of central committee member K K Shailaja from the Pinarayi cabinet.

Published: 28th May 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

S Ramachandran Pillai

S Ramachandran Pillai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If any CPM member feels that he gets recognised only when the party assigns him for parliamentary work and he is neglected when deputed for party work, that demonstrates his poor understanding of the party and its policies, said CPM PB member S Ramachandran Pillai. In an article written in party mouthpiece Deshabhimani daily on Thursday, SRP said parliamentary ambition, which guides the workers of bourgeois parties, nurtures factionalism in the party. 

The detailed explanation by SRP in the party organ was to clarify the position of CPM about the exclusion of central committee member KK Shailaja from the Pinarayi cabinet. It is learnt the clarification issued by the senior-most CPM leader in the state is in the backdrop of growing dissent within the party about the exclusion of Shailaja and sidelining of CC member K Radhakrishnan in cabinet. 

With CPM organisational conference set to begin soon, the party doesn’t want any factional issues because of the recent decision to bench a batch of senior leaders. “Among the 26 sitting MLAs who were denied candidature were five ministers and the speaker. Ministers Thomas Isaac, E P Jayarajan and A K Balan who were denied tickets as they completed two terms were CC members.

G Sudhakaran and P Sreeramakrishnan were state committee members and C Raveendranath was a special invitee to state committee. Similarly, when cabinet was formed Shailaja; state secretariat members M M Mani and T P Ramakrishnan and state committee members A C Moideen and Kadakampally Surendran were excluded as the policy was to bring in fresh faces. Altogether, among the 13 who were part of the 2016 government, 12 had to be excluded. Four of them are CC members and two of them were state secretariat members,” SRP explained to prove that a uniform scale was used to select candidates and ministers. 

He said the state committee was unanimous in deciding that there was no need to give exemption to one or a few leaders. “All 26 MLAs who were not given chance to contest and all previous ministers should have been given exemption if performance had been the criterion. If we selectively recognise the performance of one or a few, that would create an impression that the recognition is selective. When all of them had performed extremely well, any such selection would have created division and misunderstanding in the party and among the public,” SRP said in the article. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM S Ramachandran Pillai KK Shailaja
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp