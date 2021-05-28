STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thefts reported in two churches

Thefts were reported from two churches situated almost six kilometres apart within Kattakkada police station limits on Tuesday night.

Published: 28th May 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thefts were reported from two churches situated almost six kilometres apart within Kattakkada police station limits on Tuesday night. Police are under the impression that same gang had broke into St Antony’s Forane Church, Kattakode and Amalothbhava Matha Church, Amachal . 

Kattakkada DySP S Shaji said it was a four-member gang that committed the theft. “The church officials have given statement that `10,000 was stolen from each of the offering boxes in the churches,” he said. 
The incident had created an uproar among a section of believers and social media users who claimed that the thieves had targeted the tabernacle where the consecrated sacramental bread is kept.

The DySP refuted the allegation that the thieves had broke into the church for sacrilegious activities and said though the tabernacle was opened and scrutinized by the thieves, they did not take anything from it. 
“It is a clear case of theft as only money was reported missing from the church. Efforts are on to identify the culprits,” he said.

The police said the miscreants had arrived on two bikes and no one noticed them since it was heavily raining. The CCTV visuals and fingerprints suspected to be that of the thieves were collected and sent for forensic examination. “We are awaiting the forensic report,” police said.

