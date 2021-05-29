26-year-old hacked to death at Mudapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 26-year-old man was hacked to death near Mudapuram in Chirayinkeezhu police station limit on Friday morning. Ajith aka Koch Ajith of Thekke Arayathuruthu was found dead near Thengumvilayil paddy field. Ajith had two criminal cases against his name under Section IPC 308 for attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Chirayinkeezhu Sub-Inspector Noufel A said the Ajith was found with wounds in his lower limbs and head. The officer said the locals had first spotted the youth and informed the matter to the police. “He rarely travelled to this area where he was attacked. He could have been attacked by a rival gang on Thursday night. We’ve started the probe and have rounded up some of the suspects,” he said.