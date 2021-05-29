NGO helps MBBS graduates join Covid fight

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of the largest NGO associations in the state, the National NGO Confederation based in Thiruvananthapuram, has come up with a plan to facilitate more medical practitioners in the state to support the fight against Covid. Taking account of the scarcity of doctors at various government hospitals, the NGO forum coined by K N Anand Kumar, founder and executive director of Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust (SSSOT), has listed out young MBBS graduates, who have completed their house surgency.

Anand Kumar, the chairman of the National NGO’s Confederation, says it was a move to facilitate more doctors as the state is fighting against the deadly pandemic. “Recently, the coordinator of our NGO, Sukumar conveyed that his daughter has completed house surgency and plans to volunteer at any hospital to help with Covid treatment. This led us to find similar medicine graduates who wish to provide their service in this pandemic. And a list of 20 young MBBS graduates was submitted for the perusal of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” he shares.

The letter is being examined by the Principal Secretary of CM and officials of the Health and Family Welfare department he adds. “It will take some time as they need to check the necessary registration certificate of the MBBS graduates. We aim to allocate 100 doctors across the state,” Anand shares.

FOR THE SENIOR CITIZENS

The NGO was also able to urge the government to initiate vaccination drive for destitute senior citizens housed at various old age homes in the city. “We had sent a letter to the CM to perform a free vaccination drive for all the senior citizens housed in various old age homes and orphanages across the state. More than 60 elder members in our old age home on Saigramam campus at Attingal got vaccinated by the government health team,” says Anand.