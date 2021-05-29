STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orientation on Covid awareness for vloggers

In the pandemic times, YouTubers and influencers have been sharing inspiring videos to create awareness about Covid-19 and reach out to the masses in the best way they can.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the pandemic times, YouTubers and influencers have been sharing inspiring videos to create awareness about Covid-19 and reach out to the masses in the best way they can. However, a lot of misleading contents are also being shared through various social media platforms lately.

To ensure only the right information is spread among the public, Kerala Vloggers Network in association with UNICEF is organising ‘Together We Can’, a Covid-19 orientation and training for vloggers in the state.

There are more than 150 registered members in the Kerala Vloggers Network. Vloggers have been actively involved in spreading awareness about varied subjects related to Covid.

While an avid vlogger from Kannur documented his three-days stay in an isolation ward at a government hospital, some shared the importance of masks and maintaining social distance. Some also highlighted the dearth of public toilets and the lack of proper waste management system.

