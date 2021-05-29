STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Woman, daughter found dead in well

A 35-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter were found dead in their well at Nilakkamukku in Kadakkavoor police station limit on Friday morning.

Published: 29th May 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter were found dead in their well at Nilakkamukku in Kadakkavoor police station limit on Friday morning. Kadakkavoor police said the death of Bindu and her daughter Devayani could be a case of suicide. Bindu’s husband Praveen had committed suicide by jumping into the same well two months ago. The grief of losing her husband might have prompted Bindu to take the extreme step, the police said.

Bindu’s mother was also living with her, the police said. When she noticed that her daughter and granddaughter were missing, she informed the police. The police alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and it was during their joint checking that the bodies were found in the well. 

As per the police, Praveen was suffering from depression and committed suicide on March 31. They felt the deaths appeared to be a case of suicide, but it was too early to reach a conclusion.“We have started the probe and it’s too early to reach a conclusion on the cause of death. But so far we have not come across any suspicious leads that suggested any foul play. We feel it was the grief of losing her husband that prompted the woman to follow her husband’s footsteps,” said a police officer. The bodies were shifted to Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital for autopsy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp