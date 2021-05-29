Woman, daughter found dead in well

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter were found dead in their well at Nilakkamukku in Kadakkavoor police station limit on Friday morning. Kadakkavoor police said the death of Bindu and her daughter Devayani could be a case of suicide. Bindu’s husband Praveen had committed suicide by jumping into the same well two months ago. The grief of losing her husband might have prompted Bindu to take the extreme step, the police said.

Bindu’s mother was also living with her, the police said. When she noticed that her daughter and granddaughter were missing, she informed the police. The police alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and it was during their joint checking that the bodies were found in the well.

As per the police, Praveen was suffering from depression and committed suicide on March 31. They felt the deaths appeared to be a case of suicide, but it was too early to reach a conclusion.“We have started the probe and it’s too early to reach a conclusion on the cause of death. But so far we have not come across any suspicious leads that suggested any foul play. We feel it was the grief of losing her husband that prompted the woman to follow her husband’s footsteps,” said a police officer. The bodies were shifted to Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital for autopsy.