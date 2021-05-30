STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bevco theft case: One more accused arrested

The police have arrested one more accused involved in stealing 149 cases of liquor from the warehouse of Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd ( Bevco) at Attingal.

Published: 30th May 2021 07:15 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have arrested one more accused involved in stealing 149 cases of liquor from the warehouse of Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd ( Bevco) at Attingal. Four more persons of the nine-member gang involved in the theft are still at large. The police have already arrested four persons, including the kingpin of the crime, on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

According to the police, the arrested is Sajin Vijayan, 37, of Chirayinkeezhu. He was taken into custody near Chirayinkeezhu railway station, while he was trying to escape to Kozhikode by train. The police have also seized two guns from him. The weapons have been sent to the ballistics department.

“Sajin has been remanded in judicial custody and efforts are on to nab other persons involved in the crime,” said T Rajesh Kumar, Attingal inspector of police. The accused, who came in car and motorcycles, broke into the warehouse situated in a secluded place through the rooftop made of aluminium sheet on May 9, said the police. 

The theft came to light after the excise had seized 59 litres of IMFL from two persons at Varkala. The excise sleuths found that the IMFL made in Kerala had no government seal, which raised suspicion that they might have stolen it from the Bevco warehouse. During the excise investigation by verifying the batch number of liquor cases, it emerged that the stolen liquor was from the warehouse at Attingal. 

