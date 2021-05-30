Former DGP Rajgopal Narayan dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former DGP Rajgopal Narayan, 86, passed away here on Saturday following age-related ailments. He was a resident of Aswathy, Kowdiar, Thiruvananthapuram. He belongs to the 1957 batch of IPS. Rajgopal had served as the State Police Chief from June 17 in 1988 to July 3, 1991. He had also served in the Intelligence Bureau on central deputation.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera condoled his death. Rajgopal’s wife Thangam Rajgopal had predeceased him. He is survived by sons Dr Gopinath Narayan (UK), Rajeev Narayan and daughter Dr Sucharutha. The funeral will be held at Puthenkotta crematorium at 1pm on Sunday.