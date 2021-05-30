STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe on into death of man, woman

A day after a man and a woman were found hanging in their rented house near Pangappara here, the Sreekaryam police have begun a probe to find whether there is any mystery in the incident.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a man and a woman were found hanging in their rented house near Pangappara here, the Sreekaryam police have begun a probe to find whether there is any mystery in the incident. Sunil,  45, of Vanchiyoor, and Ruby Babu, 35, of Cherthala, were found hanging from the fan on the ground floor and the first floor respectively by 7 pm. 

According to the police, they were in a live-in relationship for one year and had many issues recently. Sunil had called his friend and informed that Ruby had committed suicide and hence he would also commit suicide soon. Following this, the friend informed the police which rushed to the place where the couple was staying.

When they entered the house, they saw Ruby hanging in the bedroom. But the rope tied around her neck was found cut-off. Sunil was found hanging in the bedroom on the first floor. Though the police took the bodies to the medical college hospital, their lives could not be saved. Sunil and Ruby had started living at a residence at Kairali Nagar at Pangappara  in February. Their families were not aware of the relationship. 

“So  far, there is no mystery. However, a probe is on. Ruby was a dubbing artist in serials while Sunil was working in a private firm,” said J Binod Kumar, Sreekariyam SI. The bodies have been handed over to the relatives after post-mortem examination.

