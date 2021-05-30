STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two in custody over murder of youth at Mudapuram

The Chirayinkeezhu police on Saturday took into custody two people suspecting their involvement in the murder of a 26-year-old youth at Mudapuram.

Representational image (Express Illustrations| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chirayinkeezhu police on Saturday took into custody two people suspecting their involvement in the murder of a 26-year-old youth at Mudapuram. As the police are yet to ascertain their role in the crime, their identities are not disclosed. Ajith aka ‘Kochu’ Ajith of Thekke Arayathuruthu was found dead near Thengumvilayil paddy field on Thursday night. He had two criminal cases against him under Section IPC 308 for attempting to commit culpable homicide. 

According to the police, the incident took place around 8pm. Ajith was hacked to death by a five-member gang. The preliminary probe revealed that the murder was in retaliation to a previous incident. “At present, two people are in custody. We are questioning them. If we get solid evidence, we will take further action. We are also verifying the CCTV footage in the area to identify the culprits.

Ajith had some altercation with a gang days ago. He had assaulted a person of the rival gang. So the murder could be retaliation. However, we will soon make a breakthrough in the case”, said A Noufel, Chirayinkeezhu inspector of police. Ajith was staying with his mother at Laksham Veedu colony.

Mudapuram murder 
