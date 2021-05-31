Four booked for clash at COVID vaccination centre in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed for some time in front of the vaccination centre at Government Taluk Hospital at Valiyakunnu near Attingal on Sunday, after two volunteers and two persons who came for vaccination entered into a scuffle.

The Attingal police registered a case and took the four into custody. Later, they were released on station bail.

“The incident took place around 12.30pm when two persons - in the 18- 44 age group — who were not allotted slots for vaccination, reached the centre to get jabs.

"When the volunteers asked them the SMS showing slot alert, they started a heated argument claiming that they were party workers,” said the police. They were charged under Section 147 and 148 ( Rioting) and Section 319 ( simple hurt) of the IPC.