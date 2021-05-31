Sree Padma temple elephant Darshini dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An elephant attached to Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple died here on Saturday night. Called Darshini, the female jumbo aged over 55, was part of the temple rituals, especially the arattu procession, for about five decades. She was a darling of temple staff and devotees.

The animal was suffering from an abdomen-related ailment. Darshini was brought from the forest in 1966. Darshini was gifted to the temple by Sree Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, the last king of Travancore. On Sunday, the body was kept for the public to pay homage. Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan and Travancore royal family member Aditya Varma offered tributes.