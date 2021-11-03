Hacking a revenge attack planned by friend-turned-foe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Barely 24 hours after two persons were hacked using a machete near Sreekanteswaram here, the City police on Tuesday arrested 10 persons in the case. The accused are Vishnu, 32, of Sreekanteswaram, Manoj Kumar, 31, of Palkulangara, Sunil Kumar, 31, of Perunthanni, Santosh, 36, of Petta, Baiju, 39, of Attukal, Dileep, 35, of Attukal, Nidheesh, 24, of Fort, Dhaneesh, 22, of Fort, Arjun, 22, of Kaithamukku and Krishnadas, 22, of Chakkai.

Four of them -- Vishnu, Santosh, Dileep and Baiju - have criminal history. Police said the incident occurred around 9.30 pm when the accused drove their car straight at the bike on which Sreekandeswaram native Pradeep and Valiyasala native Santhosh were travelling. They then attacked the two using machetes and iron pipes.

Revenge attack

A police source said Vishnu, who led the attack, and the victims used to be friends. They together ran a blade mafia. They also ran various businesses including roadside fruit shops. However, they fell out and Vishnu soon became their arch rival. Vishnu had come under attack from Pradeep and Santosh recently. The duo had allegedly hacked him on the face using a heavy machete.

Vishnu had to undergo extensive surgery to reconstruct his face. The source said that he decided to wreak vengeance after seeing his reflection in the mirror on the day of his discharge from hospital. Shankhumukham ACP D K Prithviraj said, “The assailants and victims were earlier friends. Vishnu had been hacked with a machete. So, he retaliated in a similar fashion,” he said.

The ACP said the incident did not have a political angle. Nor could the incident be termed a goonda attack since none of the arrested was booked under Kerala Anti- Social Activities Prevention Act. However, another source said that similar incidents, which occurred in Vanchiyoor and Pettah police station limits in the past, had political undertones.

“All the accused in the current case belong to one particular party. Pradeep, one of the victims, was earlier with another party. As all of them are from the same party, the violence did not spill over. But it was not the case in the past,” the source said. “Since the murder of CPM activist Vishnu by RSS men near Kaithamukku in 2008, the clashes that erupted in the locality had political colour.”