Ponzi scheme: Govt nod for attaching property

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The home department has directed district collectors to attach immovable and movable property of directors and proprietors of Universal Trading Solutions, which had swindled investors of a staggering Rs 2,000 crore.

The Coimbatore-based firm had duped gullible investors from Kerala and Tamil Nadu by luring them with Ponzi schemes. The investors were promised 200 per cent return on their investments within 10 months. Investors, who brought in new members for the schemes, were also offered commission.

The preliminary probe revealed that since its inception in 2017, the firm had accepted deposits of over Rs 1,200 crore. Hundreds of investors in Kerala were left in the lurch after the firm failed to return their investments. Many of them were provided official assurance on the stamp paper when they had made their investments, but it did not help them get back their money.