STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ponzi scheme: Govt nod for attaching property

The preliminary probe revealed that since its inception in 2017, the firm had accepted deposits of over Rs 1,200 crore.

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Scam, Cycber Crime, Fraud

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The home department has directed district collectors to attach immovable and movable property of directors and proprietors of Universal Trading Solutions, which had swindled investors of a staggering Rs 2,000 crore.

The Coimbatore-based firm had duped gullible investors from Kerala and Tamil Nadu by luring them with Ponzi schemes. The investors were promised 200 per cent return on their investments within 10 months. Investors, who brought in new members for the schemes, were also offered commission.

The preliminary probe revealed that since its inception in 2017, the firm had accepted deposits of over Rs 1,200 crore. Hundreds of investors in Kerala were left in the lurch after the firm failed to return their investments. Many of them were provided official assurance on the stamp paper when they had made their investments, but it did not help them get back their money.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponzi scheme
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp