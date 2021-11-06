STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 25k elderly to take part in basic literacy exam

As many as 25,357 candidates, mostly elderly people, will appear for the ‘Mikavulsavam’ basic literacy exam conducted by the State Literacy Mission from November 7 to 14.

A literacy class for tribal people in progress in Attappadi, Palakkad | FILE PIC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 25,357 candidates, mostly elderly people, will appear for the ‘Mikavulsavam’ basic literacy exam conducted by the State Literacy Mission from November 7 to 14. According to literacy mission officials, 90-year-old Subaida from Morayur in Malappuram is the oldest candidate. 

Since the exam is attended by a large number of elderly candidates, it was decided to conduct it over seven days so that candidates can attend at their convenience. The exam is of three hours duration, will be conducted in 1,331 centres. 

