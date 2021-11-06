STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tribunal slaps Rs 2 lakh fine on oil producer

The oil sample collected from Kairali Traders by Food Safety Officer Neethu Nadir was found to be of low quality.

Published: 06th November 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Food Safety Appellate Tribunal here has upheld the Rs 2-lakh fine that was imposed on a coconut oil manufacturer for selling substandard oil. The order was issued by judge S Sajikumar. The case pertaining to the verdict occurred in 2020 at Kunnathunadu panchayat in Ernakulam. 

The oil sample collected from Kairali Traders by Food Safety Officer Neethu Nadir was found to be of low quality. A case was filed against Kairali Traders and Distributors Liya Traders before Muvattupuzha Adjudication Officer T Anil Kumar. Subsequently, Kairali Traders was ordered to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh. 

Kairali traders filed an appeal before the tribunal. The defence counsel argued that during the time of the offence, the licence of Kairali Traders was invalid and the samples were taken without following food safety rules. 

Additional government pleader M Salahudeen, who appeared for the Food Safety Department countered this and argued that the company had a valid licence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp